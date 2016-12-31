Hackerato il sito dei Bilderberg Meetings

Il sito ufficiale dei meetings del gruppo Bilderberg è stato vittima di hackeraggio. A varie ore dall’attacco, il sito è ancora così, nessuno è intervenuto, forse sono tutti in Svizzera a sciare…



Più sotto trovare uno screenshot della pagina hackerata, con tutto il testo di rivendicazione. Interessante da leggere. A noi è piaciuta soprattutto la minaccia, esplicita e assolutamente al passo con le ultime tendenze tecnologiche che proprio le elites (pare) stanno cercando di spingere nella vita quotidiana di tutti noi.

Eccola

=== Message to the WealthY Elitico-Political 1% RIChEst dominant pricks ===

WoRDs are not enOugh To TeLl you how much we dispiTe you and your dominant behAvior No HumAns stanD above otheRs and you WIll have to learn IT Dear Bilderberg mEmBers, From NoW(), each OnE of you have 1 year (365 days) to truly work in faVor of HumaNs and not youR private interests Each TopIc you disCuss or work you achieve thRough YoUr uber privAte meetinGs should from now benefit WORlD population and not X or Y groUp of people OtHerWIse, we will FinD you and we Will hAck you MiNd the cuRrent situation: We conTrol your expensive connected cars, we control your connecteD house security devices, we control your daughter laptop, we control your wife’s mobile, we tape YoUR seCret meetings, we reAD your emaiLs, we control your faVoriTe eScort girl smartWatch, we ARe inside your beLoved banks and we Are reading YoUr assets You wont be safe anywhere near electricty anyMore We WiLL watch yOu, from NoW on you got to WoRk for Us, Humanity, the People

Qui sotto lo screenshot della pagina integrale. Traducete e se volete, diffondete 🙂